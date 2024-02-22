Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.35

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 164857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

