Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$107,998.40 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FFH traded up C$20.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,365.50. 23,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,458. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$863.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,428.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,290.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,207.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $19.871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,641.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

