Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Performance
Shares of FA17 stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £310,764.00 and a PE ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.
About Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares
