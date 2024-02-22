Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
