Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Exelon also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,440. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.