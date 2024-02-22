Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.