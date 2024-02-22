Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ossiam raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

