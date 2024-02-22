EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jane Hastings 157,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About EVT

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

