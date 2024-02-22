Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 3,306,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,813. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

