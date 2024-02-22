Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

