Equity Residential’s (EQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

