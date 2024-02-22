Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.61.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$85.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.39.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

