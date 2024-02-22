Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Equinix worth $862,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $875.62. The stock had a trading volume of 146,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $819.36 and its 200 day moving average is $781.41. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $883.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.