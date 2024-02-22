Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.29) EPS.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,022. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enovix by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

