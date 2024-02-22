Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
