Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

