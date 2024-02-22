enGene’s (ENGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of enGene stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

