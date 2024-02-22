Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.62. Enerplus shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3,155,044 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% in the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 889,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

