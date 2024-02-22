Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces Mar 24 Dividend of $0.07

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) announced a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$22.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

