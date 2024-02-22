Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
