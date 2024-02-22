Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 175,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.