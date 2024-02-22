Enegra (EGX) Price Tops $200.47 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.47 or 0.00390690 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $774,796.01 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.12036292 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $766,590.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

