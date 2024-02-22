ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Head to Head Comparison

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Heyu Biological Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.41 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 387.18 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ENDRA Life Sciences and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 690.17%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

