Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.6 %

LLY stock opened at $765.04 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $726.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

