Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ELD stock opened at C$15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

