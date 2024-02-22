Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

