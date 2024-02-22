Editas Medicine (EDIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 506,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,643. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 577,767 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $5,626,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

