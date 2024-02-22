EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.32% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP remained flat at $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

