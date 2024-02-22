EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.