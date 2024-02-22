EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

