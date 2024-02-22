EAM Investors LLC Sells 7,979 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 140,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,047. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

