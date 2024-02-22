EAM Investors LLC Sells 214,206 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,206 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 186.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Weave Communications Trading Down 9.2 %

WEAV traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 499,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

