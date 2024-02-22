EAM Investors LLC Sells 15,933 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of UFP Technologies worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $4,141,029. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

