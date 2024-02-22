EAM Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.32. 423,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,017. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $183.62. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.