EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,771 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $494.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,727. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

