EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,255 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CRC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,072. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

