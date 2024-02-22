EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth about $4,769,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SMHI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.21. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

