EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AeroVironment by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

