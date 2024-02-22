EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 656.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $126.01. 218,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

