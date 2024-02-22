EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 656.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

Elastic Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $126.01. 218,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

