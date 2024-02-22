EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in YETI by 96.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after buying an additional 3,027,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in YETI by 144.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 40.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

YETI Stock Down 0.7 %

YETI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 297,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,670. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

