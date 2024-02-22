EAM Investors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.69. 207,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.