EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE HOV traded down $5.82 on Thursday, reaching $158.18. 18,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,125. The firm has a market cap of $964.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.