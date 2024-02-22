EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

FTI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 1,988,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

