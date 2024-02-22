EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.58. 21,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.67. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

