EAM Investors LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 441,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:APP traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 1,133,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

