Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
DYNT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.