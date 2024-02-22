Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.