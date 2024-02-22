Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of DY opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,821,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

