Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-1.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of DRVN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,468. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.