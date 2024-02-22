Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

