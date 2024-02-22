Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

