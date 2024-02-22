Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Docebo Stock Performance

DCBO opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 155.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

